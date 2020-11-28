Last updated on .From the section American Football

Jeff Driskel and Drew Lock will not be involved in Sunday's game

The Denver Broncos have no plans to forfeit Sunday's home game against the New Orleans Saints even though all four of their quarterbacks are absent.

Broncos quarterback Jeff Driskel tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday.

Team-mates Drew Lock, Brett Rypien and Blake Bortles are now in isolation after all being deemed "high-risk" close contacts.

Practice squad receiver Kendall Hinton, who played quarterback in college, is expected to fill in at the position.

The 23-year-old graduate of Wake Forest University is an undrafted player who has been on the team's practice squad since last month.

Running back Royce Freeman, who is considered the team's emergency quarterback, could also play a role in the game which is due to start at 21:05 GMT.

The Broncos are third in the four-team AFC West division with four wins and six losses, while the Saints (8-2) lead the NFC South and are on a seven-game win streak.

Meanwhile, Covid-19 restrictions are forcing the San Francisco 49ers to temporarily relocate.

Santa Clara County, where the 49ers' stadium and training facilities are both based, has issued a declaration to help curb the spread of coronavirus which includes a three-week ban on "all recreational activities that involve physical contact".

The 49ers said they were "working with the NFL and our partners on operational plans" to address the ban.