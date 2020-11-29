Last updated on .From the section American Football

Brownson was at DC Divas in the Women's Football Alliance during her playing career

Callie Brownson has made history by becoming the first woman to serve as a positional coach in an NFL game.

The Cleveland Browns chief of staff was coach of the side's tight ends against the Jacksonville Jaguars as she filled in for Drew Petzing.

Petzing is missing the game following the birth of his first child.

A day earlier, Sarah Fuller became the first woman to play in a Power 5 match - the elite level of collegiate American football.

Brownson's playing career saw her spend eight seasons as a safety, running back and slot receiver for the DC Divas of the Women's Football Alliance (WFA).

In 2015, Jen Welter became the first female coach in the NFL after being appointed by the Arizona Cardinals.

The then-37-year-old American was hired as an intern linebacker coach for pre-season by Cardinals head coach Bruce Arians but did not coach during the regular season.