Last updated on .From the section American Football

Jerome Boger was the referee for Super Bowl XLVII

An all-black team officiated an NFL match for the first time in the competition's history.

Referee Jerome Boger led his six-man crew in Monday's 27-24 win for the Los Angeles Rams against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

"I am proud of my heritage and excited about my participation in this historic game," Boger said in the build-up.

The 65-year-old, who took charge of Super Bowl XLVII, has been an official for 17 years.

Monday's crew also included umpire Barry Anderson, side judge Anthony Jeffries, line judge Carl Johnson, down judge Julian Mapp, field judge Dale Shaw and back judge Greg Steed.

"This historic week-11 crew is a testament to the countless and immeasurable contributions of black officials to the game, their exemplary performance, and to the power of inclusion that is the hallmark of this great game," said Troy Vincent, the league's vice-president of football operations.