Nick Folk kicked three field goals - the last as time expired

Nick Folk kicked a 51-yard field goal as time expired to give the New England Patriots a 30-27 victory over the winless New York Jets on Monday.

The Patriots rallied from 27-17 down at the start of the fourth quarter to claim their first win in five games.

Quarterback Cam Newton threw for 274 yards and rushed for two touchdowns, the second with 1:57 remaining.

His 20-yard pass to Jakobi Meyers with three seconds left set up the winning kick as the Pats improved to 3-5.

The six-time Super Bowl winners had been struggling for form after long-time quarterback Tom Brady left in the off-season and they are set to miss out on the AFC East divisional title for the first time since 2008.

Jets quarterback Joe Flacco threw two touchdowns passes to Breshad Perriman and another to Jamison Crowder.

Flacco's 50-yard scoring pass to Perriman early in the second quarter saw Super Bowl 47's Most Valuable Player pass Hall of Famer Joe Montana for 20th place on the all-time yardage list.

The former Baltimore Ravens QB threw for 262 yards to end the game with a career total of 40,726. Montana, a four-time Super Bowl winner with the San Francisco 49ers, has 40,551.

Flacco, 35, was making his third start of the season for the Jets, who are now 0-9, as Sam Darnold aggravated a shoulder injury he initially sustained on 1 October.