Odell Beckham Jr: Cleveland Browns star out for season with ACL injury
Last updated on .From the section American Football
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr is expected to miss the rest of the season after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) tear.
Beckham Jr, 27, was injured in the first quarter of the Browns' victory over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.
The club said an MRI scan on Monday had confirmed an ACL tear in his left knee.
Reports suggest the injury is likely to require surgery in early November and will keep Beckham Jr out of action for between six to nine months.
"I am probably going to beat myself up about that one for a long time," said Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield.
"He is a guy who fights for this team, and in doing that, he got hurt. Prayers and hopes for the best. That one sucks."
The Browns are currently third in the AFC North after five wins and two losses this season.