NFL: Jason Bell and Osi Umenyiora predict week seven matches

The NFL is season is well under way and it's time to put your prediction skills to the test.

Our experts, Osi Umenyiora and Jason Bell, have picked out the three games they think will be significant in week seven and explained their reasons.

But who do you agree with? And who do you have in your weekend picks? Vote below.

Sunday: Pittsburgh Steelers at Tennessee Titans

Jason: The Titans can run the ball and the Steelers defence is dominant against the run, but I've got to go with the hot-hand defence of Pittsburgh because they will create turnovers.

Osi: I agree - Tennessee are without their offensive tackle Taylor Lewan, and Bud Dupree is going to create havoc off the edge for Pittsburgh - I'm going for the Steelers.

Sunday: Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals

Jason: Right now both of these defences are struggling, so you've got to go with the elite MVP quarterback, Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks.

Osi: The Cardinals are a bit too shaky at the moment, the Seattle Seahawks are going to win this game.

Monday: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Las Vegas Raiders

Jason: Defences are starting to emerge and the Bucs defence is doing that. They'll create turnovers and if you give Tom Brady opportunities to score he's going to do that - I'm going for the Bucs.

Osi: Tampa Bay are going to be too tough for the Raiders, their defence and the alleged GOAT - Tom Brady - on offense are going to get the job done.

