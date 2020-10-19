Last updated on .From the section American Football

The Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers in last season's Super Bowl

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs bounced back from their loss to the Las Vegas Raiders by beating the Buffalo Bills 26-17 on Monday.

The Chiefs' loss to the Raiders last week ended a 13-match winning streak for the 2020 Super Bowl winners.

They responded by beating the Raiders with Mahomes throwing for two touchdowns and passing for 225 yards.

The 25-year-old connected with Travis Kelce for both touchdowns while Clyde Edwards-Helaire rushed for 161 yards.

Rookie running back Edwards-Helaire carried the ball 26 times to record his second 100-yard-plus game in his debut season.

"When you have days like this, things just seem to part like the Red Sea," said Edwards-Helaire.

The Bills had taken an early lead through Tyler Bass' 48-yard field goal and were 10-7 in front when Stefon Diggs touched down.

The Chiefs responded with 16 unanswered points and the Bills could not fight back, despite quarterback Josh Allen's eight-yard touchdown pass to Cole Beasley in the final quarter.

It was a second straight loss for the Bills who are now 4-2 for the season. The Chiefs remain top of the AFC West and are 5-1.