Last updated on .From the section American Football

Prescott was emotional as he left the field in Texas with his ankle in a brace

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott will miss the rest of the season after suffering a compound fracture and dislocation of his right ankle in his team's win over the New York Giants.

The 27-year-old had surgery overnight on Sunday after sustaining the injury in the third quarter of the game.

Prescott was in tears as he left the field at the AT&T Stadium in Texas.

"He's the leader of this team. This will just be another chapter in a great story," his coach Mike McCarthy said.

Cowboys beat the Giants 37-34 after Prescott's replacement Andy Dalton made the game-winning drive that ended with a walk-off field goal.

Prescott went into the game leading the NFL in pass completions (137), attempts (201) and passing yards (1,690).

"I feel terrible for him," McCarthy added. "He was having a tremendous year. He's made such an impression on me. He's a fine young man."