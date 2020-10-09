Last updated on .From the section American Football

Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel has seen 23 players and staff test positive since 24 September

The Tennessee Titans have confirmed a 23rd positive coronavirus test and their game against the Buffalo Bills is one of two moved by the NFL.

The Titans have had 13 players and 10 staff test positive since 24 September.

Their match against the Bills has been put back from Sunday to Tuesday and could be rescheduled again if there are more positive Covid-19 cases.

The Denver Broncos against the New England Patriots has been moved a day, from Sunday to Monday.

"These scheduling decisions were made to ensure the health and safety of players, coaches and game day personnel and in consultation with medical experts," said an NFL statement.

Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore's positive coronavirus test was confirmed on Wednesday, while quarterback Cam Newton and defensive lineman Bill Murray are also isolating after contracting the virus.