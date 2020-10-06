Last updated on .From the section American Football

Last week Patrick Mahomes became the fastest player to reach 10,000 passing yards in NFL history

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw two touchdown-passes as the Kansas City Chiefs beat the New England Patriots 26-10 to maintain their undefeated run.

The Patriots were without Cam Newton, who was one of two players to test positive for coronavirus, causing the match to be delayed 24 hours to Monday.

Mahomes threw for 236 yards, with two touchdowns in the final quarter.

The win saw the Chiefs become the first team in history to win their first four matches in four consecutive seasons.

Brian Hoyer replaced Newton at quarterback but failed to get a touchdown.

The game was delayed from Sunday to Monday after the positive tests of Newton and Chiefs practice squad member Jordan Ta'amu to allow more Covid-19 tests to be conducted.

The Partriots flew to Missouri on two planes with one carrying the 20 players who have had contact with Newton.

In the later game, quarterback Aaron Rodgers and tight end Robert Tonyan connected for three touchdowns as the Green Bay Packers beat the Atlanta Falcons 30-16.