Last updated on .From the section American Football

Jason Bell & Osi Umenyiora predict NFL week three matches

The NFL is back and it's time to put your prediction skills to the test.

Our experts Osi Umenyiora and Jason Bell have picked out the three games they think will be significant in week three and explain their reasons.

But who do you agree with? And who do you have in your weekend picks? Vote below, and we'll reveal who did the best.

Sunday: Los Angeles Rams at Buffalo Bills

Osi: The Bills have taken it to a new level this season, defensively they're balling and the quarterback is outstanding. It's going to be a great game, but I'm going with the Bills

Jason: I agree. Josh Allen has taken the next step on the way to becoming a great quarterback - I'm going with the Bills as well.

If you are viewing this page on the BBC News app, please click here to vote.

Sunday: Dallas Cowboys at Seattle Seahawks

Osi: Right now, the Seahawks quarterback is playing the best out of anyone in the NFL so I've got to with Russell Wilson and Seattle.

Jason: Russell Wilson is the frontrunner for the MVP this season, I'm going with the Seahawks as well.

If you are viewing this page on the BBC News app, please click here to vote.

Sunday: Las Vegas Raiders at New England Patriots

Osi: The Raiders have been playing outstanding football but the New England Patriots are coming off a loss and I don't see them losing back-to-back games.

Jason: The New England Patriots are at home - they're going to find a way to come up with this victory.

If you are viewing this page on the BBC News app please click here to vote.