NFL: Jason Bell and Osi Umenyiora predict week two matches

The NFL is back and it's time to put your prediction skills to the test.

Our experts Osi Umenyiora and Jason Bell have picked out the three games they think will be significant in week two and explain their reasons.

But who do you agree with? And who do you have in your weekend picks? Vote below, and we'll reveal who did the best.

Sunday: New York Giants at Chicago Bears

Jason: I think the Giants can go in there and defeat the Bears. They've got that fire and a new coach. It's going to be a tough week coming off that loss so they are going to be prepared.

Osi: Although they lost, I thought the team showed a lot of fire and a lot of heart. Chicago Bears were lucky to win last week so we're going with the Giants.

Sunday: Baltimore Ravens at Houston Texans

Jason: I love the Texans but I can't go against Lamar Jackson. This team has got better. I think it's really hard for the Texans because they are going to go 0-2 for the start of the season.

Osi: The Texans looked listless in their last game. Baltimore Ravens came out on fire and my main man Lamar Jackson is going to do the business in the regular season.

Monday: New England Patriots at Seattle Seahawks

Jason: It's hard to beat the Seahawks in Seattle. But the defensive backfield of New England is going to prevent those huge chunk plays down the field of play. That's how Seattle move the ball efficiently and effectively with Russell Wilson. That is going to be the determining factor of the success of the Patriots.

Osi: I agree. The Patriots defensive back field with are going to be able to slow down what Russell Wilson is able to do. New England Patriots are going to come out ahead.

