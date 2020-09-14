Last updated on .From the section American Football

Stephen Gostkowski left the New England Patriots after 14 seasons earlier this year

Stephen Gostkowski kicked a 25-yard field goal with 17 seconds left to help the Tennessee Titans win 16-14 at the Denver Broncos on Monday.

Gostkowski, who was making his debut for the Titans, had missed a career-high four kicks earlier in the game but found his range at the key moment.

"I'm disappointed in myself, embarrassed and frustrated but at the end of the day we won and the guys are happy going home," said Gostkowski, 36.

"I really put them in a tough spot."

Quarterback Ryan Tannehill impressed for the Titans, completing 29 of 43 passes for 249 yards and two touchdowns, while Derrick Henry rushed for 116 yards.

In Monday's other fixture, Ben Roethlisberger threw three touchdown passes in his first game in a year as the Pittsburgh Steelers beat the New York Giants 26-16.

Roethlisberger, who played in just two games in 2019 before needing season-ending elbow surgery, completed 21 of 32 passes for 229 yards at Metlife Stadium.

The 38-year-old - who has been active with the Steelers since 2004 - believes the franchise has a "special" group of players for the new season and paid tribute to their defensive roster.

"I am just so excited, I am just thankful," Roethlisberger said. "I told the guys in the locker room before the game that I'm back because of them.

"I don't need to accomplish anything personally any more. It's about being with a defence that I think is as good as any I have ever played with, skill guys that are young and fun to play with and then, of course my line, who I love to death and they love me.

"They are the reason I came back to play."