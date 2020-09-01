The 2020 NFL season starts on 10 September, with the NFL Show returning to the BBC on Saturday nights and live coverage of Super Bowl 55 in Florida next February.

The NFL Show will again be presented by Mark Chapman, who will be joined by BBC TV's popular pundits Osi Umenyiora and Jason Bell. The show will feature expert analysis, unique insight and all the key action and storylines.

"We are back and bigger than ever before, with one of the most fascinating seasons ever to sink our teeth into," said Umenyiora.

"I'm excited to rejoin Chappers and J-Bell as we take viewers through every twist and turn of a brand-new NFL year on the BBC. Fasten your seatbelts because this season is going to be wild."

The new season gets under way on Thursday, 10 September as Super Bowl champions Kansas City Chiefs host AFC South side Houston Texans and will come to a conclusion on 7 February 2021 at Super Bowl 55 in the ‎Raymond James Stadium, Florida, home to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

BBC director of sport Barbara Slater said: "We are delighted to continue our relationship with NFL UK which sees us bringing a further two seasons of action for our audiences to enjoy."

While the regular NFL schedule has been largely undisturbed by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, there has been plenty of news during the off-season.

Six-time Super Bowl winner Tom Brady signed for the Buccaneers after an unprecedented 20-year spell of success with the New England Patriots, while Washington's NFL team announced that they would drop the team name 'Redskins' before naming the NFL's first black team president.

The new season signifies the first competitive action for all 32 teams after pre-season matches were cancelled because of the pandemic.