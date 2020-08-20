Last updated on .From the section American Football

Kansas City Chiefs won the 2020 Super Bowl

Kansas City Chiefs have banned fans from wearing headdresses or face paint that "appropriates American Indian cultures" at their home stadium.

The team will review the Arrowhead Chop, where a celebrity bangs a drum and supporters make a chopping motion.

The decision comes six years after the defending NFL champions began "dialogue with a group of local leaders from diverse American Indian backgrounds".

In July, Washington Football Team retired its Redskins name.

Previously, the Chiefs had "discouraged" fans from wearing headdresses and face paint at Arrowhead Stadium.

A club statement said: "We are grateful for the meaningful conversations we have had with all of these American Indian leaders.

"It is important that we continue the dialogue on these significant topics, and we look forward to continuing to work together in the future."

In July, English rugby union team Exeter Chiefs decided to retain their Native American name and logo, but retired the club's 'Big Chief' mascot.

In baseball, Cleveland Indians are discussing a name change, while the Atlanta Braves said they will keep their title but review the tomahawk chop celebration.