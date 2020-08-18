Last updated on .From the section American Football

Jason Wright is a former running back for the Atlanta Falcons, Cleveland Browns and Arizona Cardinals

Washington Football Team president Jason Wright says he wants to create a "culture of trust" at the organisation.

The franchise launched an investigation in July following allegations of sexual harassment and verbal abuse. external-link

And newly appointed Wright, the first black team president in the NFL, has vowed to promote equality for all.

"We're going to shift from wherever we're at to a culture that empowers all voices and elevates women," the 38-year-old told BBC World Service.

"The franchise has made commitments to changing the culture."

The franchise dropped the team name 'Redskins' - a term offensive to Native Americans - in July after criticism from sponsors and fans.

Wright, a former running back and the youngest team president in the league, said his "identity and values around culture change" came together at the team.

When asked about suggestions on social media that he had got the job because of his skin colour, Wright said: "This is not an uncommon refrain for anybody if you don't conform to what is normally in that role.

"If there's a white brother out there, who played seven years in the NFL, got a top five MBA, became a partner in a managing consulting firm and led business transformations for the last eight years and I took his spot, I apologise."