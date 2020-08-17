Last updated on .From the section American Football

The Kansas City Chiefs plan to allow fans inside Arrowhead Stadium at 22% capacity when the 2020 NFL season begins.

The Chiefs, who won their first Super Bowl in 50 years in February, play the Houston Texans on 10 September.

Supporters will be required to wear face masks and will also be separated into grouped pods inside the stadium.

The Chicago Bears, however, announced that Soldier Field will be closed to fans when play kicks off.

In a statement the Bears said: "After discussing a draft plan with City health officials, the Bears and the City of Chicago agreed the health metrics show that it is not the right time to welcome fans back to Soldier Field."

The Kansas City Chiefs said the plans to accommodate fans during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic were made in conjunction with the NFL as well as Kansas City mayor Quinton Lucas.

In July, Chiefs offensive lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif became the first player to opt out of the upcoming NFL season because of coronavirus fears.