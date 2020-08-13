Georgia Tech await the arrival of Kerry punter David Shanahan

This week's announcement by some of the biggest college sports conferences in the US to postpone all games scheduled for Autumn because of coronavirus fears had the full attention of one Irishman hoping to begin his American football career Stateside.

Kerry native David Shanahan secured a full scholarship to play at Georgia Tech, the first Irish student ever to do so, and will take up a place in the college side as a punter.

"Things aren't as clear cut as they once were but that's ok too, I think we just have to roll with the punches," says Shanahan.

"I've been keeping an eye on what universities are doing with regard to opening back up and things. As far as I'm aware Georgia Tech are opening up and implementing a sort of hybrid approach between online classes and in-person classes, which is positive.

"I've been keeping in contact with the college over the last few months, just letting them know how I'm training and what I'm doing these days.

"1 August was the date they were allowed to send an official written offer so it was really cool getting that in the midst of all that's happening around college football lately."

New Year hopes

Shanahan is currently due to fly out to the States in January and is optimistic that he will be able to go as scheduled and fulfil his dreams of playing college football.

"I'm not concerned with not playing a game for a while. I really just want to get over there regardless. I'm looking forward to just getting into the training and getting to be a part of the programme.

David Shanahan goes through practice routine as he prepares for a move to the United States

"The whole adventure of moving to the USA and getting to be a student athlete at Georgia Tech is really exciting regardless of covid."

"As of right now, a lot of college football conferences have cancelled their Fall season and have announced they will try to play in the Spring. More importantly, two of the Power Five conferences, which are the biggest conferences, have cancelled.

"The SEC, ACC and Big 12 have not cancelled as of yet - and Georgia Tech is in the ACC. So it's just a matter of wait and see. The next few weeks will probably be important to see if there will be any college football in 2020."