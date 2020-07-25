Last updated on .From the section American Football

Laurent Duvernay-Tardif won the Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2019

Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif is the first player to opt out of the upcoming NFL season because of coronavirus fears.

Duvernay-Tardif is a doctor and spent the summer working at a clinic in his native Canada.

"I cannot allow myself to potentially transmit the virus in our communities simply to play the sport that I love," the 29-year-old wrote on Twitter.

"If I am to take risks, I will do it caring for patients."

His decision means Duvernay-Tardif will earn $150,000 from the opt-out deal agreed between the NFL and the players' association - much less than his usual salary.

"This is one of the most difficult decisions I have had to make in my life but I must follow my convictions and do what I believe is right," added the guard, who is the only active NFL player with a medical doctorate.

"That is why I have decided to take the opt-out option.

"Being at the frontline during this offseason has given me a different perspective on this pandemic and the stress it puts on individuals and our healthcare system."

NFL training camps begin on 28 July before the regular season gets under way on 10 September.