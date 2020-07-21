Last updated on .From the section American Football

NFL players have been told all pre-season matches before the 2020 season will be cancelled.

In a call on Tuesday, the NFL Players’ Association (NFLPA) said the games would not go ahead because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Team training camps later this month are also set to only be able to include 80 players, instead of the usual 90.

Some teams have also said there is a possibility fans will not be allowed to watch games inside grounds all season.

A statement from the Los Angeles Rams said: “SoFi Stadium will be at limited or no capacity in 2020 and season tickets will not be possible for the 2020 season.”

Their new 70,000-capacity stadium in Inglewood which is also home to the Los Angeles Chargers, is set to open this summer and has cost more than $5bn (£3.94bn) to build.

The United States over 3.9 million coronavirus cases, with in excess of 142,000 deaths, which are both world highs.

Figures published on the NFLPA website on Tuesday said 59 NFL players had tested positive for Covid-19 in the latest tests.

The season is due to start on 10 September, although matches scheduled to be played in London and Mexico City have already been rearranged and will now be played in the US.