Patrick Mahomes, winner of the Super Bowl in 2020, is one of a group of players calling for NFL action

The NFL has been urged by players to improve coronavirus safety measures or risk there being "no football in 2020".

New Orleans Saints' Drew Brees, 41, joined a group of players to tweet views on issues with the NFL's protocols as teams return to training.

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson says his wife is pregnant and "there's still no clear plan on player health and family safety".

"We want to play but we also want to protect our loved ones," Wilson added.

The group of players raising concerns with the safety measures in place ended tweets with the hashtag #WeWantToPlay.

Brees tweeted: external-link "We need football! We need sports! We need hope! The NFL's unwillingness to follow the recommendations of their own medical experts will prevent that.

"If the NFL doesn't do their part to keep players healthy there is no football in 2020. It's that simple. Get it done NFL."

Super Bowl-winning quarterback Patrick Mahomes, of the Kansas City Chiefs, tweeted: "Getting ready to report this week hoping the NFL will come to agreement with the safe and right protocols so we can feel protected playing the sport we love."

Houston Texans defensive end JJ Watt offered the most detailed tweet, external-link which outlined how players do not know how often they will be tested and questioned how a positive test will be dealt with.

Watt and Mahomes are scheduled to face one another in the NFL's season opener on 10 September.

NFL players' union representatives said in a conference call with reporters on Friday that the union and league had failed to reach agreement on preparations for the upcoming season.

Cleveland Browns' JC Tretter, president of the NFL Players Association, said the fact that some coaches appear to accept that "everyone's going to get sick" is a major sticking point for players.

Following the conference call, the NFL said it will continue to implement protocols "based on the advice of leading medical experts".