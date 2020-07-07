Last updated on .From the section American Football

Jackson has two years remaining on his contract with the Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles say they will take "appropriate action" after wide receiver DeSean Jackson shared anti-Semitic quotes on social media.

In a statement, the NFL franchise said the messages he shared were "offensive, harmful, and absolutely appalling".

One post had an image of a book page that included anti-Semitic quotes falsely attributed to Adolf Hitler.

In response, Jackson said he had "no hatred in my heart towards no-one. Equality, equality".

The 33-year-old added: "Anyone who feels I have hate towards the Jewish community took my post the wrong way."

The Eagles said they had spoken to Jackson about his social media posts.

"Regardless of his intentions, the messages he shared were offensive, harmful, and absolutely appalling," the statement added. "They have no place in our society, and are not condoned or supported in any way by the organisation.

"We are disappointed and we reiterated to DeSean the importance of not only apologising, but also using his platform to take action and promote unity, equality, and respect. We are continuing to evaluate the circumstances and will take appropriate action.

"We take these matters very seriously and are committed to continuing to have productive and meaningful conversations with DeSean, as well as all of our players and staff, in order to educate, learn, and grow."