NFL star Patrick Mahomes has signed a 10-year contract extension with the Kansas City Chiefs reported to be worth external-link a record $503m (£403m).

The extension will keep the 24-year-old quarterback at the Chiefs until 2031 and is the richest contract in the history of North American team sports.

Mahomes was named Super Bowl MVP for his performance in guiding the Chiefs their first championship in 50 years in February, producing a stunning fourth-quarter display in a 31-20 win over the San Francisco 49ers.

He was also named the NFL's Most Valuable Player in 2018, in what was his first full season in the league.

"He's an extraordinary leader and a credit to the Kansas City community, and I'm delighted that he will be a member of the Chiefs for many years to come," said Chiefs chairman and chief executive Clark Hunt.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid added: "I've had the privilege of coaching a lot of incredible athletes and special people in my career, and Patrick is without question on that list of players."

Mahomes, the 10th overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, averages 302.4 passing yards per game, including play-offs, which is the most in NFL history.

He completed 319 of 484 passes for 4,031 yards and 26 touchdowns in the last regular season after throwing a league-high 50 touchdowns in 2018. He has also thrown 13 touchdowns in five career post-season games.