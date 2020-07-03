Last updated on .From the section American Football

Quarterback Cam Newton says his move to the New England Patriots is about "respect", rather than money.

Newton signed a one-year deal with the Patriots in which he is only guaranteed a reported $550,000 (£400,810).

He was released by the Carolina Panthers in March but would have made $19m (£15.2m) if he had stayed for the final year of his contract.

"It's not a lot of things money cannot buy," Newton, 31, who is recovering from a foot injury, said on Instagram. external-link

"But amongst the top of that list of things, you would find respect as one of those!

"This is not about money for me, it's about respect."

Newton left the Panthers after nine years with the franchise, during which he was named the NFL's most valuable player for 2015 after leading them to Super Bowl 50 where they lost to the Denver Broncos.

He replaces six-time Super Bowl winner Tom Brady at the Patriots after he left for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Newton's deal with the Patriots is reportedly external-link worth a maximum of $7.5m (£6m) if he achieves the heavy incentives included in the contract.

His base contract will be worth $1.05m (£841,701) if he is included on the roster for week one of the NFL season, which is due to start in September.