NFL draft 2020: Joe Burrow selected by Cincinnati Bengals with first pick

Joe Burrow was interviewed at home after being selected as the 2020 draft was held remotely

Joe Burrow said it was a "dream come true" to be picked first by the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2020 NFL draft.

The quarterback, 23, was expected to be top pick in the remotely-held draft after an award-winning college season.

Chase Young and Jeff Okudah of Ohio State were drafted in second and third, joining the Washington Redskins and Detroit Lions respectively.

"To jump up to number one overall is crazy to me," said Burrow.

More to follow.