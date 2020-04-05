Tom Dempsey: New Orleans great dies after contracting coronavirus

Tom Dempsey's NFL field goal record stood for 43 years

New Orleans Saints great Tom Dempsey has died aged 73 after contracting coronavirus.

Dempsey set the record for the longest NFL field goal with a 63-yard kick in 1970 - and it was only beaten in 2013.

The placekicker, born without toes on his right foot and fingers on his right hand, played for five teams in an 11-season NFL career.

Dempsey, who had battled Alzheimer's and dementia since 2012, was diagnosed with Covid-19 on 25 March.

He died on Saturday and is survived by his wife Carlene, his children and grandchildren.

Saints owner Gayle Benson said: "Tom's life spoke directly to the power of the human spirit and exemplified his resolute determination to not allow setbacks to impede following his dreams and aspirations.

"He exemplified the same fight and fortitude in recent years as he battled valiantly against illnesses but never wavered and kept his trademark sense of humour."