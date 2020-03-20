Tom Brady signs for Tampa Bay Buccaneers - how social media reacted

Media playback is not supported on this device Watch: Tom Brady's top 10 moments

In a week in which very little sport took place, Tom Brady gave fans a LOT to talk about.

After 20 years and six Super Bowls, arguably the best quarterback in history left the New England Patriots to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

It caused a lot of excitement for one set of fans, and a lot of upset for another.

Brady announced on Tuesday that he would be leaving the Pats. Together with the fact most pubs and bars were shut, that will have made it a very bad St Patrick's Day for a lot of Bostonians.

The 42-year-old was drafted by the Patriots in 2000 and helped them win the Super Bowl in 2001, 2003, 2004, 2014, 2016 and, at the age of 41, in 2019.

This Patriots wide receiver lost a brother...

Some relationships were tested...

Some fans went into denial...

Others were just thankful...

For the Buccaneers, it's quite a coup...

Something that one of their players had been dreaming of...

At 42, Brady comes with experience...

Some Bucs fans were already rewriting history before the announcement was made....

Others are predicting big things...

Some even questioned why he needed a physical to join...

Brady famously avoids nightshade vegetables and he sticks to a mostly alkaline diet.

One former pro - a Hall of Famer who played for the Philadelphia Eagles, the Minnesota Vikings and the Miami Dolphins - is thinking of coming out of retirement...

All in all, a big week for the Buccaneers, who haven't won a Super Bowl since 2003, and the end of an era for the Patriots.

Anyone else reckon Brady will still be playing 20 years from now?