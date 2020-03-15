NFL players approve deal that adds an extra game to the regular season

Kansas City beat San Francisco at Super Bowl 2020 in February

NFL players have ratified a new collective bargaining agreement with the league's team owners that will see major changes to the sport - including an expanded playoff field and an extra game each season.

The new deal, which runs until 2030, means play-offs will be increased from 12 to 14 teams from the 2020 season.

The regular season will increase from 16 to 17 games per team in 2021.

NFL players voted 1,019 to 959 in favour of the ratification.

The changes will also see big raises for players earning the minimum annual wage in the NFL, while there will also be added benefits for former players and an increased share of revenue for current players.

There will also be changes to the drug policy including a reduction in penalties for players who test positive for THC - the main psychoactive compound in cannabis.

"We are pleased that the players have voted to ratify the proposed new CBA," NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said.

"This will provide substantial benefits to all current and retired players, increase jobs, ensure continued progress on player safety, and give our fans more and better football."