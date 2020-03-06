Quinnen Williams: New York Jets player arrested with handgun at New York airport

Williams is the highest-drafted defensive player in Jets history

New York Jets player Quinnen Williams was arrested at a New York airport on Thursday in possession of a handgun.

Williams, 22, will be formally charged with criminal possession of a weapon in a court appearance on 25 March.

Flying with a gun is not illegal, but the firearm must be unloaded, locked in a hard container and stored in checked baggage, not carry-on luggage.

The Jets said they have contacted Williams and are "fully aware of the situation".

The defensive lineman, a 2019 first-round draft pick, also contravened New York laws which state a concealed gun has to have been registered in the city.

Williams has a permit for the Glock 19 pistol in his home state of Alabama, police said.

It has not been revealed where the gun was when Williams was arrested at LaGuardia Airport, but airline passengers must declare if they have a firearm when they check their bag.

"We will have no additional comment as this is a pending legal matter," a Jets statement added.