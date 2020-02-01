Lamar Jackson: Baltimore Ravens quarterback named NFL's most valuable player for 2019

Jackson through 36 touchdown this season - more than any other quarterback

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was named the NFL's most valuable player for the 2019 season at the pre-Super Bowl NFL Honors awards in Miami.

Jackson, 23, was in sensational form throughout the regular season, setting an NFL record for rushing yards for a quarterback as the Ravens won their division.

The Ravens entered the play-offs with the best record in the NFL (14-2) but they were shocked by Tennessee in the divisional round last month.

The awards are decided by a panel of 50 sportswriters who make their choices before the play-offs begin.

Jackson threw 36 touchdowns in the regular season - more than any other quarterback - and scored seven rushing touchdowns. His rushing total of 1,206 yards was the sixth best in the league overall, and more than double that of the next quarterback on the list, Arizona's Kyler Murray.

Murray, 22, was named offensive rookie of the year while Ravens coach John Harbaugh took the coach of the year honours.

Last year's MVP Patrick Mahomes will lead the Kansas City Chiefs in Sunday's Super Bowl against the San Francisco 49ers.

No Chiefs players were honoured in the awards but 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa was named rookie and defensive rookie of the year.

Selected NFL Honors winners 2019

Rookie of the Year: San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa

Defensive Player of the Year: New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore

Offensive Rookie of the Year: Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray

Offensive Player of the Year: New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas

Defensive Rookie of the Year: San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa

Comeback Player of the Year: Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill

Coach of the Year: Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh

Most Valuable Player: Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson