Antonio Brown: Free agent wide receiver released on bail
NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown has been granted bail after turning himself in to police over allegations he and his trainer attacked a truck driver outside his Florida home on Tuesday.
Brown is facing charges of burglary with battery, burglary of an unoccupied conveyance and criminal mischief.
He turned himself in on Thursday, a day after police issued an arrest warrant.
His trainer, Glenn Holt, is charged with one count of burglary with battery.
Brown was released on a $110,000 (£84,000) bond, though a Broward County judge imposed several conditions including a mental health evaluation, a GPS monitor and surrendering of his passport.
Brown is a free agent after he was released by the New England Patriots in September.