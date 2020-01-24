Antonio Brown: Free agent wide receiver released on bail

Antonio Brown was with the New England Patriots for less than two weeks before being released in September 2019

NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown has been granted bail after turning himself in to police over allegations he and his trainer attacked a truck driver outside his Florida home on Tuesday.

Brown is facing charges of burglary with battery, burglary of an unoccupied conveyance and criminal mischief.

He turned himself in on Thursday, a day after police issued an arrest warrant.

His trainer, Glenn Holt, is charged with one count of burglary with battery.

Brown was released on a $110,000 (£84,000) bond, though a Broward County judge imposed several conditions including a mental health evaluation, a GPS monitor and surrendering of his passport.

Brown is a free agent after he was released by the New England Patriots in September.