Antonio Brown: Police issue arrest warrant for free agent wide receiver

Antonio Brown was with the New England Patriots for less than two weeks before being released in September 2019

Police have issued an arrest warrant for NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown over allegations he and his trainer attacked a truck driver.

Police responded to an incident outside Brown's home in Florida on Tuesday.

A police spokesman said Brown faces charges of burglary with battery, burglary of an unoccupied conveyance and criminal mischief.

Brown's trainer, Glenn Holt, has been arrested and charged with one count of burglary with battery.

Police have attempted to make contact with Brown, but have so far been unsuccessful.

Brown, 31, is a free agent after he was released by the New England Patriots in September.