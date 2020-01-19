Super Bowl 2020: Kansas City Chiefs beat Tennessee Titans 35-24 in AFC Championship game

Patrick Mahomes runs for a Kansas City Chiefs touchdown

The Kansas City Chiefs beat the Tennessee Titans 35-24 in the AFC Championship game to secure a first Super Bowl appearance in 50 years.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw three touchdowns and ran in another as the Chiefs overcame an early 10-point deficit with 28 unanswered points.

Tennessee had previously upset New England and Baltimore in the play-offs.

The Chiefs will now face Green Bay or San Francisco in Super Bowl 54 in Miami.

Kansas City were slow starters again, just like last week when they fell 24-0 behind before beating Houston 51-31, and they twice went 10 points behind in a near perfectly executed game plan from the Titans, combined with more sloppy play and penalties from the hosts.

Tyreek Hill scored on an eight-yard jet sweep either side of a Derrick Henry run and a touchdown catch from Titans lineman Dennis Kelly - who became the heaviest player ever to catch a play-off touchdown pass in history.

Mahomes then took over with two quick scores that have become his trademark - first firing a 20-yard strike to Hill before taking off himself for a breath-taking 27-yard scoring run that saw him evade a couple of tacklers before out-muscling a couple more and driving into the end zone.

The Titans had dominated first-half possession and Kansas City had made the very most of their time with the ball, but in the second half Kansas City produced more prolonged attacks as they chewed up over seven minutes when scoring their fourth touchdown of the game.

Damien Williams ran in the score from three yards out to cap a 13-play drive covering 73 yards.

Far from sitting on their lead, Kansas City kept pressing and Mahomes unleashed a 60-yard throw to Sammy Watkins to seal the game, despite a late consolation touchdown from Anthony Firkser.

After the Chiefs fell at the same hurdle at home last season against the Patriots, this time they saw out the contest to claim the AFC Championship title and book their place in Miami for Super Bowl 54 on 2 February.

Kansas City appeared in the first ever Super Bowl and last took part in the big game in Super Bowl IV in 1970 - with their return to the NFL finale representing the biggest gap in Super Bowl appearances in history.

"It's amazing and to do it at Arrowhead as well," said Mahomes.

"We're not done yet, we're going to do it. This is awesome, we go out every day and you see the work coach [Andy] Reid does.

"We're going to the Super Bowl and going to play our best football."