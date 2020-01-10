NFL predictions: Titans at Ravens, Texans at Chiefs, Seahawks at Packers

Episode 20 of the NFL Show airs on BBC One at 00:00 GMT on Sunday, 12 January.

It's time for you to put your NFL prediction skills to the test.

With eight teams remaining in the race to Super Bowl LIV, our experts Osi Umenyiora and Jason Bell have picked the winners from three of this weekend's four play-off games and explained their reasons.

But who do you agree with? You can vote below.

Saturday: Tennessee Titans at Baltimore Ravens (kick-off 01:15 GMT Sunday)

Jason: This will be won or lost at the line of scrimmage. Both teams want to run the ball, I don't think the Titans will be able to run against the Ravens defence as they have some huge people up front who can stop that running game - I'm going for the Ravens.

Osi: Titans shouldn't go in to this game with any fears, they've just beat the biggest bully in the park - the Patriots. Saying that, I still think it won't be enough for them to get past the Ravens.

Sunday: Houston Texans at Kansas City Chiefs (20:05 GMT)

Jason: I'm going with the Chiefs, I'm really excited to see these two quarterbacks play, the defensive backs of the Texans will really struggle in this game.

Osi: I didn't enjoy the way the Texans played football last week it was really sloppy. If they go in with that attitude against Kansas City they'll get their doors blown off and I think that's exactly what'll happen - I'm sticking with the Chiefs.

Sunday: Seattle Seahawks at Green Bay Packers (23:40 GMT)

Jason: I'm going with Green Bay because they're playing at home. I'm ready for that Aaron Rodgers magic and, although both defences are poor, Green Bay's is definitely stronger.

Osi: I've said it before - I think Green Bay Packers are one of the worst number two seed teams I've ever seen. This is the end of the road for them and I think Seattle will beat them purely because they're the better football team.

