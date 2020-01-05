NFL play-offs: Vikings upset Saints in overtime in NFC wildcard game

Vikings running back Dalvin Cook rushed for 94 yards and two touchdowns

The Minnesota Vikings remain in the NFL play-offs after claiming a 26-20 overtime win at the New Orleans Saints.

The hosts took an early lead before Minnesota's Dalvin Cook scored rushing touchdowns either side of the half.

Taysom Hill's touchdown made it 20-17 in the fourth quarter before Wil Lutz's 49-yard field goal levelled the score with two seconds remaining.

And from the opening possession in overtime, Kyle Rudolph's four-yard touchdown sealed an unexpected victory.

The Vikings will now play the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Divisional round on Saturday, 11 January (21:35 GMT).

The Saints almost reached last year's Super Bowl and were the NFC's third seed for this year's play-offs after winning the NFC South with a 13-3 record.

And they took an early lead on their home turf as a fumble by Adam Thielen on the game's opening drive allowed them to open the scoring with a Lutz field goal.

The Vikings, who earned a wildcard spot after going 10-6 in the NFC North, swiftly cancelled that out with a Dan Bailey field goal before the Saints replaced quarterback Drew Brees with Hill for a handful of snaps in the second quarter.

After scrambling for a first down, the versatile back-up found Deonte Harris with a 50-yard pass right down the middle and from the next play, with Brees back in, Alvin Kamara ran in the touchdown from four yards.

Minnesota cut the deficit with a field goal before Brees threw the game's first interception, with Anthony Harris running it back 30 yards, and the Vikings made Brees pay as Cook ran it in from five yards to give his side a 13-10 lead at the half.

The visitors extended their lead with a one-yard touchdown from Cook in the third quarter, after Cousins made key passes to Thielen and Stefon Diggs on the drive.

But Hill again showed his versatility by taking a 20-yard touchdown pass from Brees to get New Orleans back within three points with 10:37 left.

On New Orleans' next drive, Danielle Hunter forced Brees' first fumble of the season to regain possession, but the Saints had one more drive before the finish and Lutz, who missed a 43-yard field goal right before half-time, this time held his nerve to make a 49-yard kick.

Minnesota won the coin toss for the opening possession in overtime, knowing a touchdown would win it, and Cousins made a gutsy 43-yard throw to Thielen before lofting the ball to Rudolph in the endzone to send the Vikings into week two of the play-offs.

The Philadelphia Eagles host the Seattle Seahawks (21:40 GMT) to decide the final team to play in next week's divisional round of the play-offs.