NFL predictions: 49ers at Rams, Cowboys at Eagles, Packers at Vikings

Episode 14 of the NFL Show airs on BBC One at 23:55 GMT on Saturday, 21 December.

It's time for you to put your NFL prediction skills to the test.

Our experts Osi Umenyiora and Jason Bell have picked out the three games they think will be significant in week 16 and explained their reasons.

But who do you agree with? You can vote below.

Sunday: San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams

Jason: I'm going with the 49ers. They're a better team and they're going to make it happen. I'm going with this only based on the match-up, and the 49ers match up better.

Osi: It's a divisional game so it's going to be a tough one, but I'm going with the 49ers. Both teams are coming off the back of losses but it was especially heartbreaking for the 49ers, so I think they'll bounce back and get the win.

Sunday: Dallas Cowboys at the Philadelphia Eagles

Jason: I've got to go with the Cowboys. They have the better roster overall and they're playing for their play-off hopes. They're a much better team now with their running game and on defence they aren't missing tackles anymore like earlier in the season.

Osi: I'm going with the Cowboys as well. If Philadelphia had Alshon Jeffery and DeSean Jackson playing and they were in Philly, I would have gone with them, but they don't have enough representatives to get past the Cowboys.

Tuesday: Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings

Jason: I'm going with the Vikings. The way Kirk Cousins is playing this year, he is phenomenal. He is throwing the ball well and Green Bay need to get turnovers for their defence to be effective, but the Vikings aren't giving any turnovers away this season or fumbling in their running game.

Osi: I was going to go with the Vikings but Mark Chapman told me earlier that Kirk Cousins is 8-0 in Tuesday games and because of that fact alone I'm switching to the Packers to win this football game.

