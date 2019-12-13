Lamar Jackson: Baltimore Ravens quarterback breaks NFL rushing record in win

Lamar Jackson greets opposing quarterback Sam Darnold after the Baltimore Ravens won the AFC North Division title

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson signed shirts for New York Jets players after throwing five touchdown passes and breaking an NFL rushing record in a 42-21 victory.

Jackson, 22, ran for 86 yards to set a new record for most rushing yards in a season by a quarterback, beating Michael Vick's mark of 1,039 yards.

He has also thrown a NFL-leading 33 touchdown passes this season.

"He's special. He's the MVP," said running back team-mate Mark Ingram.

"He's humble and he has what it takes to be a great quarterback in this league for a long time."

The victory sees the Ravens, who have a 12-2 record after 10 successive victories, win the AFC North Division title with two regular season games remaining.

Jackson, who became the sixth quarterback in the Super Bowl era to throw five touchdown passes in at least three games, was mobbed after the game his team had to bring out spare shirts for him to autograph.

Vick, who set the record in 2006 while playing for the Atlanta Falcons, said: "Congratulations on making history

"One of many milestones that you will surpass in your career."