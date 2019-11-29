NFL record: Jacob Barnor breaks record for attending matches

Jacob Barnor
Barnor, right, is a San Francisco 49ers fans

Jacob Barnor from Leeds has broken the record for watching matches at every NFL stadium after attending 32 matches in just 84 days.

The 25-year-old took in New Orleans Saints victory at Atlanta Falcons' Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Thursday.

He was presented with tickets to February's Super Bowl pitchside to mark the achievement.

"I had no idea and it blew me away! A day I'll never forget!" said Barnor on social media.

His whistle-stop tour of every NFL venue beat the previous record of 86 days, set in December 2015.

Barnor used money that he had intended for a house deposit to fund his trip.

Find out more

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Featured

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you