NFL record: Jacob Barnor breaks record for attending matches

Barnor, right, is a San Francisco 49ers fans

Jacob Barnor from Leeds has broken the record for watching matches at every NFL stadium after attending 32 matches in just 84 days.

The 25-year-old took in New Orleans Saints victory at Atlanta Falcons' Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Thursday.

He was presented with tickets to February's Super Bowl pitchside to mark the achievement.

"I had no idea and it blew me away! A day I'll never forget!" said Barnor on social media.

His whistle-stop tour of every NFL venue beat the previous record of 86 days, set in December 2015.

Barnor used money that he had intended for a house deposit to fund his trip.