Colin Kaepernick does not attend NFL private workout

Colin Kaepernick is a former San Francisco 49ers quarterback

Unsigned Colin Kaepernick chose not to attend an NFL-arranged private workout, instead holding his own session at a high school to allow media to attend.

All 32 clubs were asked to the Atlanta Falcons training facility to assess the 32-year-old, who has not played since 2016, when he began kneeling at the US national anthem in protest at racism.

Kaepernick's representatives said the NFL denied a request to allow in media.

The NFL said it was "disappointed" the venue changed at 30 minutes' notice.

Of the 32 clubs invited, 25 had representatives at the Falcons' training base.

Kaepernick's choice of venue on Saturday was an hour from the scheduled location and the NFL said on Twitter: "No-one got a heads up until NFL saw the [Kaepernick] Twitter statement.

"Kaepernick was a no-show for 25 NFL teams at Falcons facility waiting at 3pm."

In a statement, the league said it had made considerable effort to work cooperatively with Kaepernick's representatives, but added: "Colin's decision has no effect on his status in the league.

"He remains an unrestricted free agent eligible to sign with any club."

Kaepernick's representatives had claimed: "From the outset, Mr Kaepernick requested a legitimate process and from the outset the NFL league office has not provided one.

"Most recently, the NFL has demanded that as a precondition to the workout, Mr Kaepernick sign an unusual liability waiver that addresses employment-related issues and rejected the standard liability waiver from physical injury proposed by Mr Kaepernick's representatives."

Kaepernick became a free agent after the 2016 season and remains unsigned.

He filed a grievance against NFL owners in October 2017 after going unsigned as a free agent, believing they were conspiring not to hire him because of his kneeling protests.

The two sides resolved the grievance in February under a confidentiality agreement.