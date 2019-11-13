Colin Kaepernick: NFL arranges workout for free agent quarterback

Colin Kaepernick (centre) began kneeling for the national anthem during the 2016 season

The NFL has arranged a private workout for ex-San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick on Saturday that all 32 teams are welcome to attend.

The 32-year-old has not played since the 2016 season, when he began kneeling for the national anthem in protest against racial injustice in the USA.

The workout in Atlanta will include on-field work and an interview.

The NFL said that several teams have asked about Kaepernick's readiness to play, with the player keen to return.

The league has discussed possible steps with Kaepernick's camp and decided on a workout run by scouting combine personnel and former NFL coaches.

Video of both the on-field work and interview will be made available to all 32 teams, although any teams present can hold their own interviews with Kaepernick, who led the 49ers to Super Bowl 47.

In October 2017, Kaepernick filed a grievance against NFL team owners he believed were conspiring not to hire him.

The grievance was resolved in February although specific terms of the settlement, including finances, were not released.