NFL predictions: Panthers at Packers, Vikings at Cowboys & Seahawks at 49ers

Episode 11 of the NFL Show airs at 00:25 GMT on Sunday, 10 November on BBC One

It's time for you to put your NFL prediction skills to the test.

Our experts Osi Umenyiora and Jason Bell have picked out the three games they think will be significant in week 10 and explain their reasons below.

But who do you agree with? And who do you have in your weekend picks? Vote below, and we'll reveal who did the best.

Sunday: Carolina Panthers at Green Bay Packers

Jason: Packers are great at home, it's going to be a great game but I'm going for the Packers. They started off playing well but they're not playing well on defence. I think Aaron Rodgers and that offense bounces back at home.

Osi: I'm going with the Green Bay Packers. I think they'll bounce back after that miserable performance against the Chargers. I think they're going to have a great game this time.

Monday: Minnesota Vikings at Dallas Cowboys

Osi: The Cowboys really weren't that impressive to me against the New York Giants but I still think they have enough to get it done so I'm going with the Dallas Cowboys here.

Jason: This is tough because I'm talking about one of my former teams against loads of my friends. I'm actually going to talk about football now and not make jokes... so I'm going with the Vikings because of my friends.

Tuesday: Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers

Jason: This truly is the game of the week and this is going to be a tough battle but I cannot go against that 49ers' defence.

Osi: The Seahawks travel well. I'm going with Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks who are going to hand the 49ers their first loss of the season.

