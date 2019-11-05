LA Chargers: London move rumours false says NFL team's owner Dean Spanos

The Los Angeles will move to a new stadium in 2020

Los Angeles Chargers owner Dean Spanos says he has no intention of moving the franchise to London despite reports of a potential relocation.

The Chargers, who moved to Los Angeles in 2017, were linked with a move to London on Tuesday.

The NFL staged four games in London this season and has played 28 games in the city since 2007.

"We're not going to London," said Spanos, 69. "We're not going anywhere. We're playing in Los Angeles."

He added: "No consideration has been given to the Chargers playing anywhere other than Los Angeles at the new stadium in Hollywood Park next season and beyond.

"There have been no discussions of any kind between the NFL and the Chargers regarding moving to London. Both our office and the Chargers are entirely focused on the success of the team in Los Angeles."

The Chargers moved to Los Angeles for the 2017 season and play at Dignity Health Sports Park.

They will move to SoFi Stadium in Inglewood next season, which will also be the home of the Los Angeles Rams.