Cleveland Browns release Jermaine Whitehead after Twitter tirade

Whitehead (number 35) was heavily criticised on social media for his performance on Sunday

The Cleveland Browns have released safety Jermaine Whitehead following an outburst on social media.

The 26-year-old played in Sunday's 24-19 loss to the Denver Broncos and afterwards sent several threatening messages to people who criticised him.

His comments led to his Twitter account being suspended.

"We immediately spoke with Jermaine upon learning of these comments," the club said. "We in no way condone that type of language or behaviour."

Whitehead played with a brace on his broken left hand and missed several key tackles in the defeat.

His responses to social media criticism contained death threats and racial slurs and the Browns described them as "totally unacceptable and highly inappropriate".