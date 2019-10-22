Odell Beckham Jr: Cleveland Browns receiver fined because pants did not cover knees

Beckham Jr caught six passes for 101 yards against the Seattle Seahawks

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr has criticised a "ridiculous" NFL fine after it was ruled his "pants failed to cover the knee area" during a game.

The 26-year-old has been fined $14,037 (£10,848) for the "uniform violation" in Cleveland's 32-28 defeat by the Seattle Seahawks on 13 October.

NFL rules state "pants must be worn over the entire knee area".

"14k for some pants that are not gonna protect me from anything," he said.

He posted a letter received from the NFL on his Instagram story, adding: "This [...] is ridiculous."

The NFL says uniform rules help to "protect players from injury, maintain competitive balance, create a professional appearance and protect the league's business partnerships".

Pants "shortened or rolled up to meet the stockings above the knee" are prohibited.

Beckham Jr can appeal against the fine - the 13th of his career.

He was fined the same amount earlier in October for his "unsportsmanlike conduct" in an on-field fight with Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey.

In 2016, he was fined $18,231 (£14,089) for a uniform violation.