NFL predictions: Guess the week six scores against Jason and Osi

Episode seven of the NFL Show airs on Saturday, 12 October

It's time for you to put your NFL prediction skills to the test.

Our experts Osi Umenyiora and Jason Bell have picked out the three games they think will be significant in week six and explain their reasons below.

But who do you agree with? And who do you have in your weekend picks? Vote below, and we'll reveal who did the best.

Sunday: Carolina Panthers at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Jason: I can't go against Christian McCaffrey. I'm going with the Panthers. I think they're going to roll in here. I think they're going to fix what happened to them in week two. Let's see if they can pull out a victory.

Osi: I think it's going to be boom for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. I think Famous Jameis Winston comes out, throws the ball to Mike Evans. I think that defence with Shaquil Barrett back coming off that edge. They're going to get this win here.

If you are viewing this page on the BBC News app please click here to vote.

Sunday: Washington Redskins at the Miami Dolphins

Osi: I'm going to go with the Miami Dolphins coming off a bye week. I think they're going to get the win against the Redskins, who have just fired their coach. This is how dysfunctional this team is - they fire a coach in the middle of the season and then get beaten by Miami.

Jason: I'm going Washington because whenever a coach gets fired players step it up, because they know they could be next. You know I play with fear, so this works for me.

If you are viewing this page on the BBC News app please click here to vote.

Sunday: San Francisco 49ers at the Los Angeles Rams

Jason: This is going to be the 49ers' first loss. I'm going with the Rams. I think they can stop the run.

Osi: I think the Rams can stop the run too but I'm going with the San Francisco 49ers. I think they're going to be able to run the football and they're going to get after Jared Goff.

If you are viewing this page on the BBC News app please click here to vote.

Watch The NFL Show at 23:05 BST on Saturday, 12 October on BBC One