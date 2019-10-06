Oakland Raiders 24-21 Chicago Bears: Raiders win first NFL game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Media playback is not supported on this device NFL highlights: Oakland Raiders 24-21 Chicago Bears

Quarterback Derek Carr said that the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is "possibly the best he's played in" after leading the Oakland Raiders to a thrilling win in the venue's first NFL game.

The Raiders led 17-0 at half-time before the Chicago Bears fought back with 21 unanswered points.

But a touchdown with under two minutes left saw Oakland win 24-21 in front of the arena's new record crowd of 60,463.

"Everything about it is first class, the detail's in every room," said Carr.

"This is one of the best stadiums I've ever played in in my life - if not the best."

Sunday's game was over four years in the making, with the NFL announcing in July 2015 that they would stage a minimum of two games a season at Tottenham's new dual-purpose stadium over 10 years.

The first NFL game to take place at the 62,062-seater arena was scheduled for 2018 but it was put back because of delays in the completion of the £1bn venue, which ultimately opened this April.

Just five days after playing in Spurs' Champions League defeat by Bayern Munich, England striker Harry Kane was not only in attendance but took to the field to oversee the pre-game coin toss.

"I'm a soccer fan and it's cool to me that I got to talk to Harry Kane before the game," Carr added. "I told him I'm a huge fan and he said the same, and I'm like, 'How do you even know who we are?' I told him, 'I play as you on Fifa'."

But it was not the same turf Kane appeared on in midweek. The stadium had since been transformed, with the grass football pitch retracted beneath the south stand on enormous trays to reveal an NFL-ready surface below.

England cricketer Jonny Bairstow was also among the record attendance, which saw a scoreless first quarter before Josh Jacobs and DeAndre Washington ran in touchdowns against the Bears' vaunted defence, with Daniel Carson adding a field goal.

Yet the game turned at the start of the third quarter as a careless toss from Carr missed Jacobs in the backfield and ex-Raider Khalil Mack pounced on the loose ball before David Montgomery ran in a touchdown.

That brought the largely Bears-supporting crowd to life and within 12 minutes Chicago were in front for the first time, Allen Robinson catching for two touchdowns.

But in a tense finale, the like of which has not been seen in recent London games, the Raiders claimed a game-winning touchdown after Carr orchestrated a fine 97-yard drive.

One of the 13 plays was a fake punt on fourth down to keep the drive alive, before Foster Moreau made two catches to set up the position for Jacobs to leap into the end zone from two yards.