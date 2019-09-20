Antonio Brown leaves Patriots after just one game

Antonio Brown was with the New England Patriots for less than two weeks

The New England Patriots have released wide receiver Antonio Brown after just one game for the franchise.

Brown, 31, signed a one-year deal with the Patriots on 7 September worth a reported £12.2m ($15m) including a £7.3m ($9m) signing bonus.

He scored a touchdown in his only appearance for the Patriots against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

"We feel that it is best to move in a different direction at this time," read a Patriots statement.

Brown was accused of rape by his former personal trainer earlier this month, an accusation which he denies.

Britney Taylor, who decided to forgo anonymity, said Brown sexually assaulted her on three occasions, according to a civil lawsuit she filed.

In a post on Twitter before news of his departure was confirmed, Brown thanked the Patriots for "the opportunity" to play for them

Brown's lawyer, Darren Heitner, this week denied further allegations published in American magazine Sports Illustrated.

Brown's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, said on Twitter: "It's unfortunate things didn't work out with the Patriots. But Antonio is healthy and is looking forward to his next opportunity in the NFL.

"He wants to play the game he loves and he hopes to play for another team soon."

Just hours before joining the Patriots Brown was released by the Oakland Raiders - two days before their season-opener against Denver Broncos.

He had been fined the previous day following a confrontation with Raiders general manager Mike Mayock.

He became one of the NFL's highest-paid wide receivers when he joined Oakland from Pittsburgh Steelers in March, signing a three-year deal worth more than $50m (£41m) per season.