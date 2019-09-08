Antonio Brown: New England Patriots sign former Oakland Raiders wide receiver

Antonio Brown posted an image of himself on Twitter doctored to show him in a Patriots jersey and hat

Antonio Brown has signed a one-year deal with the New England Patriots - hours after being released by the Oakland Raiders.

The wide receiver announced the move, for a reported £12.2m ($15m) including a £7.3m ($9m) signing bonus, on Twitter.

Brown, 31, was fined after a row with Raiders general manager Mike Mayock on Friday.

He asked to be released, subsequently getting his wish on Saturday.

The six-time Super Bowl-winning Patriots play their opening game of the NFL season against Brown's former club the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday.

Brown joined Oakland from the Steelers in March, making him one of the the league's highest-paid wide receivers on a deal worth more than $50m (£41m) per season.

The move sparked a dramatic period for the player, which included missing training because of frostbite to his feet and a dispute with the NFL over his helmet.