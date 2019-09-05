NFL 2019: Six reasons to follow the new season

Media playback is not supported on this device Watch the best bits of the NFL Show from last year as it returns for 2019-20

The Road To Super Bowl 54 Coverage: Weekly video highlights on the BBC Sport website and app, plus live text commentary every Sunday from 8 Sep The NFL Show: Every Saturday night/early Sunday morning on BBC One, Red Button and iPlayer NFL This Week: Every Tuesday night/early Wednesday morning on BBC Two, Red Button and iPlayer

The NFL returns this week and it is a landmark year for the league, with this its 100th season and the 50th of the modern era.

With the NFL sitting on the cusp of a new dawn, it seemed fitting that Super Bowl 53 was a battle between youth and experience.

On a record-breaking night in Atlanta, the New England Patriots overcame the Los Angeles Rams to strengthen Tom Brady's case for being regarded as the NFL's Goat.

Now the league is awash with exciting young quarterbacks like Patrick Mahomes, Baker Mayfield and rookie Kyler Murray ready to take on the old guard.

There were also a host of big-name moves in the off-season, with the Cleveland Browns pulling off an audacious deal to sign arguably the game's biggest star, Odell Beckham Jr.

They're all hoping to make it to Miami for Super Bowl 54, and here's six reasons to follow the journey.

The magic of MVP Mahomes

Media playback is not supported on this device NFL This Week: Patrick Mahomes' no-look pass means 'all your rules go out the door'

In just his second season in the NFL - and his first as a starter - quarterback Patrick Mahomes lit up the league in 2018.

The Kansas City Chiefs were the league's highest scorers, averaging 35.3 points per game, and it was mainly down to Mahomes' arm - or arms. In one game he switched the ball to his left hand and threw for a first down under pressure. In another he delivered a flawless no-look pass.

The 23-year-old became just the third player to throw 50 touchdown passes in a season, after Brady and Peyton Manning, which earned him the NFL's Most Valuable Player award.

Brady's Patriots denied them a trip to the Super Bowl, with an overtime win in the AFC Championship game, but Mahomes is being tipped to lead the Chiefs all the way this year.

Will Patriots dynasty extend to record seventh title?

Media playback is not supported on this device Super Bowl 53: Tom Brady & New England Patriots beat LA Rams to win sixth title

Tom Brady and Bill Belichick have now won six Super Bowls with the New England Patriots - more than any other player or head coach in history.

Yet as Brady enters his 20th season, he is still looking to improve. In the off-season he said he'd been working on adding left-handed and no-look passes to his repertoire.

Joking apart, the 42-year-old quarterback must find a way to make do without his go-to man, Rob Gronkowski. Brady has thrown more touchdown passes to 'Gronk' than any other Patriot.

The tight-end retired after helping the Pats win their third Super Bowl in five years and, at 30, he may well return. Either way, the Patriots have shown time and again they can rebuild their roster, adapt their gameplan and somehow find a way to win.

The Patriots are now tied with the Pittsburgh Steelers for most Super Bowl wins. Write off a seventh title at your peril.

OBJ aims to emulate LeBron James

Media playback is not supported on this device Odell Beckham Jr's famous catch for the New York Giants

Dazzling footwork, spectacular catches, the showbiz lifestyle - Odell Beckham Jr seemed a perfect match for New York.

Yet despite a strained relationship with the Giants, even he was surprised to hear he was getting traded to the Cleveland Browns - a side that won just one game across the 2016 and 2017 seasons.

"This was personal," the star wide receiver told Sports Illustrated. "They sent me here to die."

But Beckham has been inspired by basketball star LeBron James, who helped turn the Cleveland Cavaliers into title contenders. The Cavs had never reached the NBA Finals before signing James. The Browns are yet to reach a Super Bowl.

"That's my idol," said Beckham. "To see what he did to bring a championship here, I just want to do the same thing.''

And there is genuine hope he can do that as he links up with Jarvis Landry, his best friend from college, and Baker Mayfield, who threw for 27 touchdowns in 2018 - a record for a rookie quarterback. Scottish rookie Jamie Gillan will also be there having earned the job as the Browns' punter.

Media playback is not supported on this device Osi Umenyiora thinks Baker Mayfield should concentrate on playing

Arizona pin hopes on top pick Murray

Media playback is not supported on this device Kyler Murray: Arizona Cardinals pick multi-sport star first overall in 2019 NFL draft

Mayfield was the number one pick of the 2018 draft and former college team-mate Kyler Murray earned the honour this year when he was selected by the Arizona Cardinals.

The 22-year-old became the first man to be chosen in the first round of the NFL and Major League Baseball drafts, before committing to a career in the NFL.

He is another of the new breed of mobile quarterback, who can attack through the air and on the ground, and has been likened to Seattle Seahawks' Super Bowl winner Russell Wilson because of both his playing style and relatively small stature.

The Cards traded 2018 draft pick Josh Rosen to make way for Murray, giving him the chance to establish himself as their franchise quarterback. Now they hope he adapts to the big league as quickly as Mahomes and Mayfield.

Famous faces, new places

Media playback is not supported on this device Beckham, Bell & Brown - Why the NFL's biggest stars are on the move

The off-season has rarely seen so many big names move on, with the Pittsburgh Steelers losing two thirds of their Killer B's offense.

After sitting out the 2018 season over a contract dispute, running back Le'Veon Bell has joined the New York Jets while wide receiver Antonio Brown was traded to the Oakland Raiders.

Two Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks have also found a new home, with the Baltimore Ravens trading Joe Flacco to the Denver Broncos and Nick Foles leaving the Philadelphia Eagles for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Andrew Luck has left the league altogether. The Indianapolis Colts quarterback announced his retirement just two weeks ago, at the age of 29, after a spate of injuries.

The NFL's coming to Tottenham

Media playback is not supported on this device Behind-the-scenes at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium's NFL makeover

After three games were played at Wembley last year, the London schedule is back up to four fixtures in 2019, with two taking place at Tottenham's new multi-purpose stadium.

The Premier League club agreed a 10-year deal with the NFL to host at least two games a season, beginning with a mouth-watering match-up between the Chicago Bears and the Oakland Raiders on 6 October.

Super Bowl runners-up the LA Rams are also coming to London, with both the Wembley games to be shown live on BBC One.