Jim Langer: Miami Dolphins Hall of Famer dies aged 71

Jim Langer, wearing 62, in action for Miami Dolphins against Washington Redskins at Super Bowl VII in 1973

Tributes have been paid to Miami Dolphins legend Jim Langer, who has died aged 71.

Langer was a key member of the Dolphins' 1972 team who went a whole season undefeated and is seen as one of the greatest centres in NFL history.

The two-time Super Bowl winner and Hall of Fame member died on Thursday, the Dolphins said.

"His contributions to this game will live forever," Hall of Fame president David Baker said.

Langer appeared in 128 straight games for the Dolphins from 1970 to 1979, including the Super Bowl victories of 1972 and 1973.

"He was the ultimate team-mate," Baker added.

Langer recently gave an interview to BBC Sport about his exploits in that formidable 1972 outfit, speaking of it as "a very special team. It became a family".

He also spoke of his loss at the death of two of his team-mates from that era, Bob Kuechenberg and Nick Buoniconti, who both died earlier this year.

Langer ended his career with home state team Minnesota Vikings. "Our thoughts are with Jim Langer's friends and family during this difficult time," the franchise said.

"We've lost one of our greatest," said South Dakota State University, for whom Langer starred before graduating and joining the Dolphins.

He is survived by his wife, Linda, and four children.